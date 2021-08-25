Westward Fire: 30-acre blaze breaks out behind Banning High School, forcing evacuations

An airplane battles the Westward Fire near Banning High School on Aug. 25, 2021, in a photo provided by Cal Fire Riverside.

Students and campers were evacuated after a wildfire erupted behind Banning High School Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Dubbed the Westward Fire, the flames were reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 100 block of West Westward Avenue in Banning, Riverside County fire officials said.

As of 3 p.m. the blaze covered 30 acres and was 0% contained.

Banning High School and the Banning Stagecoach KOA campground just to the south have been evacuated.

An evacuation warning was in place north of Highway 243, south of Charles Street, west of South Hathaway Street and east of San Gorgonio Avenue.

Highway 243 was closed in both directions between Twin Pines Road and Old Banning/Idyllwild Road, while West Westward Drive was closed from 12th Street to San Gorgonio, firefighters said.

Crews were battling the blaze both on the ground and in the air, with two air tankers on scene.

It’s one of two wildfires to break out and force evacuations in the Inland Empire amid spiking temperatures Wednesday afternoon.

The South Fire quickly spread to 300 acres and consumed structures after sparking shortly before 2 p.m. in the Lytle Creek area just north of Fontana. At least 100 homes were evacuated.

The Westward Fire is burning in an area covered by an excessive heat warning through 9 p.m. Sunday, while a heat advisory is set to take effect in the area of the South Fire Thursday.

In the Banning area, temperatures are expected to be dangerously hot with temperatures up to 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.