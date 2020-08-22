Westwood cafe shooting leaves 1 critically wounded

One person was critically injured early Saturday when shots were fired at a cafe in Westwood, police reported.

The shooting happened around 350 a.m. outside of a cafe on Broxton Street in the Westwood Village, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.

At least one suspect fled after shooting multiple rounds at the victim. Video from the scene showed tables set up outside of the Habibi Cafe and two SUVs out front with visible damages.

First-responders transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other information was released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.