Southern California’s run of spectacular winter weather is about to take a turn for the wet and cold.

Starting Tuesday, there is a good chance for rain to drench Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties almost every day for the next two weeks as a storm system moves in from the Pacific Northwest.

Weather Forecast. Dec. 25, 2022.

“The first front is going to make its way through Southern California pretty quickly,” says KTLA 5 Weather Anchor Kaj Goldberg. “That’s the first of many fronts because we’re looking at an atmospheric river.”

The storm will likely strike San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties late Monday night, the National Weather Service said on Twitter. In those counties, the storm is expected to dump 1 to 3 inches of rain, with more than 4 inches possible in the Santa Lucia Mountains.

On Tuesday, the rain is expected to move into Ventura and Los Angeles counties, where 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain is expected. Inland coastal mountain slopes, however, might receive up to 3 inches.

The forecast for Tuesday afternoon and evening put the chance of rain at about 90%, with significant chances for rain almost every day after that through the weekend and New Year’s Day.