It’s going to be a hot few days, and experts advise people to avoid outdoor activity during the day, as it could lead to heat-related illnesses.

The heatwave is expected to bring possible record-breaking temperatures throughout the Southland.

Residents are urged to take the following precautions as the temperatures rise:

Wear lightweight, light-colored loose clothing

Drink plenty of water, even if not thirsty

Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles

Avoid strenuous activity during hottest part of the day

Check in on elderly or ill neighbors and family members

Here is a list of what to look for in heat-related illnesses and what to do in case you or someone you love is experiencing it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Heat stroke

What to look for:

High body temperature (103 degrees F or higher)

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Fast strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness (passing out)

What to do:

Call 911

Move the person to a cooler place

Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

Do not give the person anything to drink

Heat exhaustion

What to look for:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting (passing out)

What to do:

Move to a cool place

Loosen clothes

Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath

Sip water

Get medical help right away if you are throwing up, your symptoms get worse, or your symptoms last more than an hour

Heat cramps

What to look for

Heavy sweating during intense exercise

Muscle pain or spasms

What to do:

Stop physical activity and move to a cool place

Drink water or a sports drink

Wait for cramps to go away before you do any more physical activity

Get medical help right away if cramps last longer than an hour, you’re on a low-sodium diet, or you have heart problems.

Sunburn

What to look for:

Painful, red and warm skin

Blisters on the skin

What to do

Stay out of the un until your sunburn heals

Put cool cloths on sunburned areas or take a cool bath

Put moisturizing lotion on sunburned areas

Do not break blisters

Heat rash

What to look for:

Red Clusters of small blisters that look like pimples (usually on the neck, chest, groin or in elbow creases)

What to do:

Stay in a cool, dry place

Keep the rash dry

Use baby powder to soothe the rash