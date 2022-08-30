It’s going to be a hot few days, and experts advise people to avoid outdoor activity during the day, as it could lead to heat-related illnesses.
The heatwave is expected to bring possible record-breaking temperatures throughout the Southland.
Residents are urged to take the following precautions as the temperatures rise:
- Wear lightweight, light-colored loose clothing
- Drink plenty of water, even if not thirsty
- Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles
- Avoid strenuous activity during hottest part of the day
- Check in on elderly or ill neighbors and family members
Here is a list of what to look for in heat-related illnesses and what to do in case you or someone you love is experiencing it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Heat stroke
What to look for:
- High body temperature (103 degrees F or higher)
- Hot, red, dry or damp skin
- Fast strong pulse
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Nausea
- Confusion
- Losing consciousness (passing out)
What to do:
- Call 911
- Move the person to a cooler place
- Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath
- Do not give the person anything to drink
Heat exhaustion
What to look for:
- Heavy sweating
- Cold, pale and clammy skin
- Fast, weak pulse
- Nausea or vomiting
- Muscle cramps
- Tiredness or weakness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Fainting (passing out)
What to do:
- Move to a cool place
- Loosen clothes
- Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath
- Sip water
- Get medical help right away if you are throwing up, your symptoms get worse, or your symptoms last more than an hour
Heat cramps
What to look for
- Heavy sweating during intense exercise
- Muscle pain or spasms
What to do:
- Stop physical activity and move to a cool place
- Drink water or a sports drink
- Wait for cramps to go away before you do any more physical activity
- Get medical help right away if cramps last longer than an hour, you’re on a low-sodium diet, or you have heart problems.
Sunburn
What to look for:
- Painful, red and warm skin
- Blisters on the skin
What to do
- Stay out of the un until your sunburn heals
- Put cool cloths on sunburned areas or take a cool bath
- Put moisturizing lotion on sunburned areas
- Do not break blisters
Heat rash
What to look for:
- Red Clusters of small blisters that look like pimples (usually on the neck, chest, groin or in elbow creases)
What to do:
- Stay in a cool, dry place
- Keep the rash dry
- Use baby powder to soothe the rash