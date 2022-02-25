What does Los Angeles smell like? We asked

What does Los Angeles smell like? One company tried to capture it with this candle. (Photo: Homesick)

A candle doesn’t usually spark much conversation, but a photo of a Los Angeles-scented candle recently had people on Reddit debating: What exactly does the city smell like?

It’s made by a company called Homesick, which sells candles meant to evoke a certain place (from Atlanta to Long Island) or experience (like “gone hiking” and “just married”).

Redditors joked what the Los Angeles version might smell like. “The inside of your car,” quipped one. “Bacon wrapped hotdogs,” wrote another. But, thankfully, neither of them are right.

Jasmine Garcia, product development lead at Homesick, said the Los Angeles candle is made with “energetic citrus notes of orange, lemon, and bergamot with a touch of fresh coffee, accented with delicate, floral notes of jasmine, rose, and ylang ylang.”

The combination of scents is designed to capture both “the soft beauty of Los Angeles’ beaches with the electric energy of Hollywood and downtown LA,” said Garcia.

Making a candle for any city involves speaking to anywhere from 30 to 100 people, Garcia said, as well as site visits, collecting samples, sometimes even extracting a scent from a specific food.

“We then work with a team of perfume chemists, who interpret our findings into scent notes. We try hundreds of different scent combinations, checking back in with the community along the way until we’ve found the perfect balance,” she said.

One of the hardest parts of designing the Los Angeles was getting the coffee scent right, Garcia said. It’s a tricky ingredient, because it can easily overpower other, more delicate smells, so just a light touch goes a long way.

An untrained nose may not pick up on the touch of coffee, nor the bergamot notes and ylang ylang. Put less scientifically, Garcia said, “It smells like everlasting sunshine and happiness. What could be more LA?”