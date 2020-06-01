It’s ‘what I feel eternally every day I walk out of the house’: Resident reacts to damage in Fairfax District

Zenda Mitchell Abbott walked through her neighborhood in the Fairfax District Monday after outbursts of vandalism and violence during the weekend left streets and shops in disrepair.

“I was crying because I go for a walk every morning,” Abbott said. “And when I walk across Third Street and Fairfax and Melrose, the visual representation of what I saw was what I feel eternally every day I walk out of the house. That’s the visual representation of what I feel when you have to put on a suit of armor in order to go out into the world.”

She expressed sympathy for business owners, but Abbott said she did not lay the blame on looters and protesters demanding justice for George Floyd, another black man who died at the hands of police.

Instead, Abbott wished she had done more in the past.

“I didn’t speak up 20 years ago when I got my bachelor’s degree, when I got my master’s degree, when I got my doctorate,” Abbot said.

She urged others to “say something and do something. Don’t be so worried about what it’s going to look like or your career. And, you know, Colin Kaepernick, when he took a knee, he was greater than I.”

Abbott added, “The looters, as horrible as they think, wouldn’t exist if I had said something. So today marks the first day that I’m going to say something.”