On Friday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner announced that former “Friends” actor Matthew Perry died from the “acute effects” of the drug ketamine when he was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home.
While many people have likely heard of ketamine, not as many are familiar with its uses – both legal and illegal.
Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. It is used as an anesthetic for humans and animals and also used as a nasal spray for the treatment of depression.
The DEA says that ketamine can distort a person’s eyesight and hearing. It also can make a person feel disconnected and not in control and is thus called a “dissociative anesthetic hallucinogen.”
Ketamine can make a person “feel detached from their pain and environment,” according to the DEA. Ketamine induces a sense of sedation, and relief from pain, immobility and amnesia.
The DEA says that ketamine is abused due to its “dissociative sensations and hallucinogenic effects.”
Side effects of ketamine use include agitation, depression, cognitive difficulties, unconsciousness, and amnesia, according to the DEA. Involuntarily rapid eye movement, dilated pupils, salivation, tear secretions, stiffening of the muscles and possible nausea.
Hallucinogen Persisting Perception Disorder (HPPD) has been reported several weeks after ketamine use and may include experiencing prolonged visual disturbances.
The DEA says that the overdosing effects of ketamine are dangerously slowed breathing and unconsciousness.
Perry, 54, died on Oct. 28 and, while the former “Friends” star was receiving ketamine as a therapy, the Los Angeles County medical examiner said that was not the cause of his overdose.
“There were trace amounts of ketamine detected in the stomach contents,” the autopsy report stated. “He was reported to be receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety.”
Per the report, Perry’s last known treatment was one-and-a-half weeks before his death and the ketamine that was in his system when he died “could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is three to four hours, or less,” the medical examiner said.