Thanksgiving store closures: These retailers won’t be open for 2021 holiday

Customers wait in line to shop inside a Best Buy Co. retail store on Black Friday in Hawthorne, on Nov. 27, 2020. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced many stores to keep their doors shut on Thanksgiving — some for the first time in years.

And while the Black Friday shopping rush continues to encroach on turkey day, some retailers are trying to entice shoppers to open their wallets well before the holiday and buy gifts early. In fact, many stores have already started offering deep discounts on merchandise.

This year, Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 25 — and once again, many retailers are opting to keep their brick-and-mortar locations closed. But while the actual stores will be closed on the holiday, those looking to start their shopping after indulging in the traditional turkey dinner can still peruse and purchase in their online shops.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

Bed, Bath and Beyond

Best Buy

Bloomingdale’s

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

Home Depot

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Macy’s

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot

OfficeMax

Petco

REI

Sam’s Club

Staples

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Some stores have not yet indicated whether they will be open or closed for the holiday, so check back for updates.