Los Angeles County employees have threatened to strike if they aren’t given pay increases and other benefits to help offset the costs of inflation, and on Thursday, an estimated 2,000 people marched in downtown Los Angeles in support of that cause.

The marchers made clear they’re ready to strike if their requests aren’t met.

SEIU 721, the union that represents county workers, said the proposed 2% raise isn’t enough, and the union’s agreement with the county expires at midnight tonight.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 31, 2022.