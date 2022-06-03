Pride Month has just begun and this Sunday, the inaugural WeHo Pride parade takes place in West Hollywood. This kicks off a month of Pride celebrations taking place across the country.

KTLA is proud to be the broadcast partner of WeHo Pride. “Queer Eye” star Karamo joins KTLA’s Pedro Rivera and Cher Calvin as they host the block party bash. They will be at the end of the route on Santa Monica Boulevard.

The parade is free and for all ages. It will start at noon at Crescent Heights and will move westward along Santa Monica Boulevard to the city’s Rainbow District. Janelle Monáe is the Grand Marshal and JoJo Siwa is the Next Gen Icon.

How to watch:

If you can’t make it to West Hollywood or would rather stay at home, we’ve got you covered. You can watch the festivities live on KTLA starting at 1 p.m. We’ll also carry a livestream on KTLA.com, on the KTLA app and KTLA+.

If you are headed to the festivities, here is a list of things you should know:

Facilities Closures:

West Hollywood Park and its Dog Parks will be closed through Wednesday, June 8.

West Hollywood Library is closed through the weekend and will reopen at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 6.

Parking:

The City of West Hollywood will suspend enforcement of permit parking for the event from 4 p.m. on Friday, June 3 to 7 a.m. on Monday, June 6. All metered parking will still be enforced. If you park in the cities of Los Angeles or Beverly Hills, all parking restrictions must be observed for those areas.

Some public parking structures and lots offer limited parking for a fee on throughout the weekend:

Kings Road Parking Structure, 8383 Santa Monica Boulevard

La Jolla/Havenhurst Lot, 1043 La Jolla Avenue (metered)

Orange Grove Lot, 1114 N. Orange Grove Avenue

Spaulding Lot, 7718 Santa Monica Boulevard

Queens Lot, 8459 Sunset Boulevard

Sunset Lot, 8775 Sunset Boulevard

Other Transportation:

Attendees are encouraged to take ride shares or West Hollywood’s special free Pride Ride shuttle and trolley services, and Metro.

The free shuttle to Hollywood and Highland, Cityline Commuter, and the City’s free weekend nighttime and Sunday Funday ride, The PickUp, will get together and become Pride Ride for WeHo Pride weekend. Pride Ride requires face masks.

For more information on WeHo Pride and all other festivities head here.