What we know about Disney’s upcoming movie about the creation of Disneyland

(NEXSTAR) — It was all started by a mouse — and a theme park.



Disney is currently developing a movie about Walt Disney’s journey to build Disneyland. The film, which does not yet have a title, will stream on Disney Plus.

Disneyland opened in 1955 and is the only theme park that opened and operated while Walt Disney was still alive. Walt died in 1966, five years before Walt Disney World opened its gates.

According to Deadline, David Gordon Green will direct the film and Evan Spiliotopoulos will write the screenplay.

In an interview this week with Collider, Green said the movie will focus on Walt’s relationship with his brother, Roy Disney.

“It’s about the brotherhood of Walt and Roy Disney,” Green told Collider. “To me, it’s [about] how these two guys engineer something that became Disneyland.”

Green said the film will focus on the creation of Disneyland and less on how the park has changed over the years.

After the announcement, many Disney fans speculated about the possibility Tom Hanks might reprise his role of Walt Disney in the 2013 film Saving Mr. Banks. During his interview with Collider, Green addressed the speculation.

“I think that’s been done,” Green told Collider, referring to Tom Hanks playing Walt Disney. “I think I haven’t even gotten that far into how you embody that character.”

Disney has not provided any details about an expected release date.