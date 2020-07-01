What’s open and closed in SoCal July 4 weekend as coronavirus cases surge across the state

As coronavirus cases across California continue to increase, state and local officials have taken measures to try and curb the spread of the respiratory illness ahead of the Forth of July weekend, including closing beaches in some areas.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for new coronavirus restrictions in 19 counties on the state’s watchlist, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

He asked that restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms close indoor operations.

Newsom said that counties with mandatory closures should consider canceling firework shows. He also urged residents to reconsider gatherings with people outside their households and to avoid crowds.

The tighter restrictions come as officials are concerned over the increase rate of community spread of coronavirus.

California saw 8,610 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, breaking the state’s single-day record for a second straight day, according to a Los Angeles Times tracker, which differs from the state’s official figures.

Here’s a look at other closures slated for the holiday weekend:

Beaches

Los Angeles County will close its beaches starting 12:01 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday, officials announced earlier this week.

The temporary closures affect all beaches, piers, parking lots, beach bike paths, and beach access points

Ventura County beaches, among the first in Southern California to reopen for recreational use amid the pandemic, will also be closed during the holiday weekend.

Laguna Beach in Orange County followed suit and will close shores on July 4, with the option to extend to July 5. The annual fireworks display was also canceled as a safety measure, officials said.

In addition, state beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties will be temporarily closed to the public to align with those regions’ public health orders, officials said. Parking facilities and parking on roadways will also be prohibited at all state beaches in Orange, San Diego, and Santa Barbara counties.

Bars

Newsom over the weekend ordered bars closed in seven counties, including Los Angeles, and recommended that eight additional counties close theirs.

On Wednesday, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to close bars starting Thursday because of ongoing concerns of community spread. The county, which was recently added to the state’s coronavirus watchlist, has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday the region has 13,843 coronavirus cases with 340 deaths.

The county’s order does not prohibit restaurants, pubs and breweries that offer dine-in services to operate but the establishment must only serve alcohol in the same transaction as a meal, officials explained. If a bar does offer meals, they are required to comply with the same industry guidance as restaurants.

“While we would prefer not to close bars at this time, many of our neighboring counties have closed their bars, and it’s important to take precautions to ensure the safety of the general public,” Chairwoman Michelle Steel said in a news release.

In San Diego County, officials imposed a 10 p.m curfew on restaurants and bars.