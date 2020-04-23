What’s open and closed this week: Beaches, parks and trails in Southern California

Southern Californians can still walk, hike and bike outdoors without violating Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order. But public officials urge residents to stay home as much as possible and wear masks when they go out.

Local, state and federal agencies continue to enforce closures or severely limited access at hundreds of beaches, parks, trails and forests, all phased in since early March. Yet as the measures move into their second month of enforcement, differences in government policies and enforcement have become more apparent.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday cited progress in California’s fight against the pandemic and said he may soon modify his statewide stay-at-home order. But “there is no date” for re-opening yet, he said, adding later that “we have to look every day at the data.”

L.A. Police Chief Michel Moore called upon Angelenos to resist the urge to head for forbidden beaches and trails as temperatures reach the 90s in coming days.

