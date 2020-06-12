What’s open and what’s closed as L.A. County enters Phase 3 of lifting COVID-19 restrictions

The Westfield Santa Anita shopping mall is seen on June 12, 2020, in Arcadia, as Phase 3 in Los Angeles County’s battle with the coronavirus pandemic is underway with businesses reopening. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles County entered Phase 3 of reopening businesses and recreation facilities on Friday after nearly three months of closures.

A modified health order went into effect Friday, allowing additional sectors to reopen but only if they implement protocols for infection control and distancing.

The rate of deaths in the county has started to decline, according L.A. County public health director Barbara Ferrer, but the virus remains a serious risk. On Friday, 20 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,633 new cases were reported in the county, bringing the total to 2,832 deaths and 70,476 positive cases.

“As this weekend begins, please remember that a safe recovery journey relies on every single one of us, businesses and residents,” Ferrer said, adding that people must still practice social distancing and wear face coverings when around others.

Here’s what’s open and what’s not as of June 12:

Open:

Recreation, Entertainment, Travel and Learning

• Public trails (walking and hiking)

• Parks (playgrounds remain closed)

• Beaches and piers

• Public pools and pools in multi-unit residential housing (including apartments and condominiums)

• Gyms/fitness centers including in multi-unit residential housing

• Golf courses

• Pickleball and tennis courts

• Horse riding/equestrian activities

• BMX areas and bike parks

• Community gardens

• Model airplane areas

• Shooting and archery ranges

• Vehicle-based parades

• Drive-in movie theaters

• Pro-league arenas without live audiences

• Music, film and television production

• Hotels for leisure travel

• Campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation (including equipment rentals)

• Day camps

• Libraries (for curbside pick-up only)

• Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums

Shopping, Restaurants and Personal Care

• Grocery Stores, certified farmers’ markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores, wholesale clubs and pharmacies

• Stores that sell products needed for the home, such as hardware, building, home appliance and pool supply stores

• Lower-risk retail stores, such as bookstores, jewelry stores, furniture stores, toy stores and clothing stores

• Pet food stores, animal daycare and boarding facilities and veterinary clinics

• Hair salons and barber shops, for certain services only (i.e., The employee and the customer can both wear cloth face coverings and the service doesn’t involve touching the customer’s face.)

• Restaurants and cafés, including for on-site dining

Healthcare Services

• Clinics, hospitals, dental clinics, physical therapy and chiropractic offices, optometrists, mental or behavioral health providers and other healthcare settings

Closed:

Recreation, Entertainment, Travel and Learning

• Hot Tubs, jacuzzis and spa pools not on residential property

• Basketball and volleyball courts

• Baseball and soccer fields

• Youth sports leagues

• Bars and nightclubs

• Arcades, bowling alleys and movie theaters

• Live performance theaters and concert venues

• Stadiums and arenas (closed to the public)

• Cardrooms (casinos) and satellite wagering facilities

• Festivals and theme/amusement parks (including water parks and splash pads in these parks)

Personal Care

• Nail salons