California here we come, indeed!

KTLA’s Samantha Cortese, Andy Riesmeyer and Bobby Gonzalez took a trip to Orange Country to highlight some fun activities to bring out your inner Summer Roberts or Seth Cohen (just don’t let your inner Marissa Cooper drive).

Rent a giant “Barbie Jeep” to tool around Balboa Island with the Newport Beach Mokes. These all-electric, street legal buggies are a great way to see the area in top-down style. Like the iconic frozen banana stand(s), they come in many varieties; you know you’re gonna take some pics.

After driving around, cool your jets with some creative cocktails at the The Mayors Table at the Lido House Hotel. The menu leans into modern-foodie cuisine with oysters, tuna tartare and a pre-deconstructed cheesecake (I usually deconstruct cheesecake with my fork and mouth) and the drink program is very inventive, like the gin and pineapple drink, frozen in front of you with liquid nitrogen.

Go full OC with sunset dinner, drinks and a beachside fire-pit at The Lost Pier Cafe. Located right on Aliso Beach, it’s operated by the The Ranch at Laguna Beach, a resort just up the hill. Standouts are the lobster roll, a short-rib burrito and s’mores, cooked on a fire right on the beach.