When COVID infected 4 children in a tiny South L.A. apartment, they desperately tried to protect their dad

To ward off the deadly virus that had invaded his small apartment, Jose Guadalupe Zubia slept in a surgical mask and cracked open a window beside his bed.
Two of his sons, who slept in the living room with their father, also kept their masks on all night. One pulled the covers over his head, hoping to keep the infection from spreading.
Jose’s two daughters shut themselves in the bedroom they shared. When they used the apartment’s only bathroom, they wiped everything down with Lysol.
The sons and daughters all tested positive for the novel coronavirus in October. Jose, a 59-year-old mechanic, was the only one who tested negative.
Read full story on LATimes.com.