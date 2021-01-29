When COVID infected 4 children in a tiny South L.A. apartment, they desperately tried to protect their dad

Priscilla Zubia, 20, left, and sister Joanna Zubia, 29, live in a one-bedroom apartment with two brothers. All four contracted COVID-19 in October.(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

To ward off the deadly virus that had invaded his small apartment, Jose Guadalupe Zubia slept in a surgical mask and cracked open a window beside his bed.

Two of his sons, who slept in the living room with their father, also kept their masks on all night. One pulled the covers over his head, hoping to keep the infection from spreading.

Jose’s two daughters shut themselves in the bedroom they shared. When they used the apartment’s only bathroom, they wiped everything down with Lysol.

The sons and daughters all tested positive for the novel coronavirus in October. Jose, a 59-year-old mechanic, was the only one who tested negative.

In L.A. County, there is little mystery to the heaviest spread of the virus. Where the crowding is worst, the pandemic hits hardest: the Eastside. Southeast L.A. South L.A. pic.twitter.com/4zgyDwhKLe — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 29, 2021

In mid-October, when the apartment became a hotbed of infection, it felt like it was shrinking even smaller. Eventually, Jose got sick. pic.twitter.com/0LNJ28FIQV — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 29, 2021