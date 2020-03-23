When Santa Monica pediatrician offered coronavirus tests for $250, they sold out immediately

As people across the country were unable to get tested for COVID-19, a Santa Monica pediatrician emailed the parents of his patients with a pricey but tempting offer.

For $250, they could buy a cheek-swab test for the virus to be administered at home, Dr. Jay Gordon wrote. The tests could be purchased by his patients’ parents even if they showed no symptoms or had no other reason to fear they were infected. Insurance most likely wouldn’t cover the cost, he wrote.

Because he was getting only 100 kits, he asked that testing be limited to family members and “household staff.”

Gordon said he sold out almost immediately and has ordered hundreds more.

“People really wanted them,” he said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.