Sunday is National Croissant Day and, like with any arbitrarily designated food day, it’s an indulgent cause worth celebrating.

Thankfully, plenty of Los Angeles bakeries are rising to the occasion, offering up their takes on the tender, buttery, flaky delicious pastry.

From the Hollywood Hills, KTLA’s Wendy Burch visits Sweet Lily French Bakery and Cafe to champion the croissant.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 30, 2022.