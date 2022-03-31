Where can you find the best burrito in California? Seems like a loaded question but Yelp presumes to have the answer.

The popular crowdsourcing review website identified businesses in every state that served burritos, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 2019 and February 2022.

But let’s not burrito round the bush.

Joliza’s Tacos in Long Beach is apparently un-burrito-ble, taking the top spot in the state.

Located at 2233 Pacific Ave., the Mexican eatery offers burritos with your choice of meat ( asada, al pastor, pollo, carnitas, and cabeza for the adventurous), beans, rice, onions, cilantro and salsa wrapped in flour tortilla. You can get that with cheese, sour cream and a choice of three salsas (red, green or yellow).

“We think our customers like our burritos, because every component within it … is [so] meticulously prepared individually that when combined, makes it a wonderfully delicious burrito,” Joliza’s Tacos told KTLA in an email. “We are honored and humbled by this ranking and we hope to continue what our Grandmother and Mother instilled in us: ‘Making sure everybody eats well!'”

You’ll want to order the carnitas burrito, according to Yelp reviewers.

“All the meats were extremely flavorful and cooked so so well…The carnitas in the quesadilla was fried nicely, but still soft delicious, and had the perfect amount of saltiness,” user Manny B wrote on the Yelp page. “This place is definitely a hidden gem worthy of being shown to the world.”

If you want to taco-bout what else is on the menu, specialties include menudo, potato taquitos and tacos, of course.

You can pair those with a homemade, refreshing horchata.

“Joliza’s began with a dream 30 years ago and during that time, the owner honed his meat marinating technique, refined the sauces, and polished his taco making skills,” the restaurant website reads. “At his parent’s family restaurant, he sharpened and leveled up until he decided it was time to make it on his own. Thus, Joliza’s was born.”

That’s a wrap!