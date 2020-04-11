Where to get tested for coronavirus in San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County officials have announced five drive-thru testings sites available in April for residents who have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 over the last two weeks.

Signs of the contagious disease include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

As of April 11, more than 7,800 patients have been tested in the county — 810 of them found positive for COVID-19. The county has reported 25 deaths related to the coronavirus.

San Bernardino County announced new testing sites after a Yucaipa nursing facility reported multiple cases of COVID-19 among its residents, including at least two who have died.

The following locations are scheduled to make testing available for free in April. Health insurance isn’t required, and residents can make an appointment online through the county’s COVID-19 webpage ahead of testing dates or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 909-387-3911.

Officials said they plan to open more testing locations at Twentynine Palms, San Bernardino and Victorville.

When Where What you need to know April 11, Saturday

10 a.m.-

1 p.m. Crafton Hills College

11711 Sand Canyon Road

Yucaipa, CA 92399

Testing is available for

Yucaipa residents until supplies

last. Appointments are not required.

Click here for more information. April 14, Tuesday

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Montclair Place

5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane Montclair, CA 91763 Testing is available for San

Bernardino County residents who

make an appointment online at 2 p.m.

on April 13 or call the county’s COVID-19

hotline at 909-387-3911. Those who

request an appointment will be

prescreened to ensure that they meet the

testing criteria. April 17,

Friday

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fox Farm Lot

41850 Garstin Drive,

Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 County officials advise that only

Big Bear Lake residents attend this event

due to hazardous conditions. Testing is by appointment only. April 22, Wednesday

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Copper Mountain College

6162 Rotary Way

Joshua Tree, CA 92252 Testing is by appointment only.

Watch this page on the county website

for further information. April 27, Monday

10 a.m.-2 p.m. LoanMart Field (Quakes stadium)

8408 Rochester Ave.

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Testing is by appointment only.

Watch this page on the county website

for further information.