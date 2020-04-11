Where to get tested for coronavirus in San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County officials have announced five drive-thru testings sites available in April for residents who have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 over the last two weeks.
Signs of the contagious disease include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
As of April 11, more than 7,800 patients have been tested in the county — 810 of them found positive for COVID-19. The county has reported 25 deaths related to the coronavirus.
San Bernardino County announced new testing sites after a Yucaipa nursing facility reported multiple cases of COVID-19 among its residents, including at least two who have died.
The following locations are scheduled to make testing available for free in April. Health insurance isn’t required, and residents can make an appointment online through the county’s COVID-19 webpage ahead of testing dates or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 909-387-3911.
Officials said they plan to open more testing locations at Twentynine Palms, San Bernardino and Victorville.
|When
|Where
|What you need to know
|April 11, Saturday
10 a.m.-
1 p.m.
|Crafton Hills College
11711 Sand Canyon Road
Yucaipa, CA 92399
|Testing is available for
Yucaipa residents until supplies
last. Appointments are not required.
Click here for more information.
|April 14, Tuesday
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Montclair Place
5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane Montclair, CA 91763
|Testing is available for San
Bernardino County residents who
make an appointment online at 2 p.m.
on April 13 or call the county’s COVID-19
hotline at 909-387-3911. Those who
request an appointment will be
prescreened to ensure that they meet the
testing criteria.
|April 17,
Friday
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Fox Farm Lot
41850 Garstin Drive,
Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
|County officials advise that only
Big Bear Lake residents attend this event
due to hazardous conditions. Testing is by appointment only.
|April 22, Wednesday
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Copper Mountain College
6162 Rotary Way
Joshua Tree, CA 92252
|Testing is by appointment only.
Watch this page on the county website
for further information.
|April 27, Monday
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|LoanMart Field (Quakes stadium)
8408 Rochester Ave.
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
|Testing is by appointment only.
Watch this page on the county website
for further information.