Last week, gas prices in Southern California skyrocketed at its fastest pace of the year, inching closer to the $6 per gallon mark, according to the AAA.

On average, some drivers in the Los Angeles area are paying $5.92 for gas.

For those looking for cheaper gas alternatives, here are 10 gas stations with the lowest prices in the Los Angeles area as of Monday morning, according to Gas Buddy.

76 at 300 W. Carson St in Carson ($4.84)

Mobil at 22240 N. Avalon Blvd in Carson ($4.85)

G&M at 989 N Garey Ave in Pomona ($4.99)

Costco at 340 Lakewood Center Mall in Lakewood ($5.09)

Sam’s Club at 7480 Carson St. in Long Beach ($5.09)

7-Eleven at 11807 Valley View Ave in Whitter ($5.09)

American Oil at 6850 Long Beach Blvd at Long Beach ($5.09)

Arco at 4506 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood ($5.09)

United Oil at 22235 S. Figueroa St in Carson ($5.09)

Sam’s Club at 1399 Artesia Blvd in Gardena (5.09)

In California, the average price of gas is $5.68 while the national average is $3.88, according to the AAA.