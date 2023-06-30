Colorful fireworks will fill this sky during the upcoming holiday weekend and into the workweek for Independence Day.

While environmental regulations have caused some to cancel their fireworks shows, others are scheduled to go as planned.

Here is a roundup of a few shows happening across Southern California

Los Angeles County:

Los Angeles

Downtown Los Angeles will be taking a different approach to the July 4 celebration this year at Gloria Molina Grand Park. Fireworks will be replaced by a drone show. More information about the free “4th of July Block Party” can be found here.

Long Beach

The city of Long Beach will host a free fireworks show at Queensway Bay in downtown Long Beach. Guests can view the fireworks display along the waterfront beginning at 9 p.m. Harbor Breeze Cruises is also offering a ticketed viewing experience of the show. More information about the fireworks show can be found here.

Pasadena

AmericaFest at the Rose Bowl was replaced with the 2023 season opener soccer match between LAFC and L.A. Galaxy. The match was initially scheduled to be held on Feb. 25 but was rescheduled to July 4 due to inclement weather earlier in the year, according to the event website.

The Rose Bowl will still have a fireworks show but will only be available to those with a ticket to the game. Ticket prices for the game start at $35 and can be purchased here.

Marina del Rey

City officials urge anyone visiting Marina del Rey for its fireworks show to come as early as 1 p.m. to avoid traffic. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and last 20 minutes.

Hollywood

The Hollywood Bowl will host its annual fireworks show after a Beach Boys concert. The post-concert pyro show will happen after all three scheduled Beach Boys concerts, which begin on July 2. Ticket prices start at $38 and can be purchased here.

More Los Angeles County fireworks shows can be found here.

Orange County:

Huntington Beach

The Orange County-based city will host a ticketed fireworks experience at the Huntington Beach Pier. Tickets for the show are $30 and can be purchased here. The day’s events, advertised by the city as “the largest Independence Day celebration west of the Mississippi,” will also include a 5K run, a parade and a carnival.

Irvine

FivePoint Amphitheatre will celebrate Independence Day with its “Pacific Symphony July 4 Spectacular.” The outdoor concert will feature music from the Beatles and a stunning fireworks display.

Find more fireworks shows in Orange County here.

Riverside County:

Rubidoux

Mt. Rubidoux will host a free “4th of July Spectacular” Tuesday night. The event begins at 9 p.m. and will be held in the area of Mt. Rubidoux Drive and 9th Street.

Moreno Valley

Celebrate July 4 at the city of Moreno Valley’s new Civic Center Amphitheater with a fireworks show. A parade is also scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. More information can be found here.

San Bernardino County:

Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho Cucamonga will celebrate our nation’s freedom at Quakes Stadium. A fun-filled evening is being planned with live entertainment followed immediately by a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and $125 for a table of 4. Get your tickets and more information here.

Big Bear Lake

The lake’s “Fireworks Specatular” explodes every July 4 and is free to spectators. Fireworks begin between 8:45 and 9:15 p.m. and last about 30 minutes.

A more detailed list of fireworks shows in the Inland Empire can be found here.