Which L.A.-area restaurants got grants from the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund?

People enjoy lunch at Grand Central Market as indoor dining reopens in Los Angeles, on March 15, 2021. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Restaurants, bars and related businesses were among the hardest-hit businesses during the pandemic, with many forced to scale back operations or shutdown for months. Many had to close their doors permanently.

With the passage of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, Congress set aside $28.6 billion for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) to help food service businesses bounce back from pandemic financial losses.

When RRF applications first became available, the Small Business Administration, or SBA — the agency overseeing the fund — gave businesses owned by women, military veterans and “socially and economically disadvantaged” individuals first priority for funding for the first 21 days.

Restaurants, breweries and caterers can use the money to cover costs like previous rent, appliances repairs and payroll.

Who got the money

The SBA released data in early July with details on which restaurants got grants and how much they received, along with demographic information.

In total, the state of California received about $5.7 billion for nearly 16,000 businesses, with grants ranging from $1,500 to $10 million.

Restaurants, bars and related food service businesses in Los Angeles County were approved for nearly $2 billion in relief funds, accounting for nearly 35% of the total grants allocated to the state, a KTLA analysis of the data found. The average grant size in L.A. County was more than $350,000 — about $7,000 less than the state average.