While attempting traffic stop, Pasadena police fatally shoot passenger allegedly armed with gun

Pasadena police fatally shot a person allegedly armed with a gun during a traffic stop Saturday night, officials said.

Officers tried to pull over a vehicle near Washington and Raymond Avenue around 8 p.m. and then a passenger ran from the car, according to police. Police fired at the person while they were fleeing, officials said.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, a firearm was recovered from the scene.

Police have not released any information about why the car was being pull over or how officers knew the person was armed. No other details have been released.