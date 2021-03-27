While COVID cases fall, Los Angeles County health officials urge vigilance ahead of holidays

Los Angeles County public health authorities on Saturday continued to report a drop in coronavirus case numbers but urged people to remain cautious when traveling or socializing during the upcoming holidays, saying that transmission of the virus remains widespread and is increasing in other states.

The county recorded 700 new cases of the coronavirus and 23 related deaths. There were 669 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals as of Friday, a decline of nearly 30% from two weeks before.

Still, officials said, it’s best to celebrate Easter, Passover, spring break and other holidays virtually, or to limit gatherings to members of the same household. A travel advisory remains in effect for L.A. County, and residents are supposed to stay within 120 miles of their home unless they’re traveling for essential purposes.

Indoor gatherings of up to three separate households are permitted by public health rules, provided there’s mask-wearing and distancing if participants aren’t fully vaccinated, but such activities still carry risk, officials said.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.