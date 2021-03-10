While L.A. County is poised to reopen more sectors soon, it’s unclear when indoor dining will be allowed

Diners from left: Jacob Vargas, Desmond Thompson, Mia Sheen and Samantha Sharp eat hot pot Sichuan-style at Hai Di Lao Hot Pot restaurant at the Westfield Santa Anita shopping complex Saturday in Arcadia in this undated photo. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County is poised to potentially lift some coronavirus-related economic restrictions as soon as this weekend, but whether indoor dining will be among the reopenings remains an open question at this point.

Restaurant dining rooms have been largely off-limits to the public countywide since July. But with the county set to progress into the red tier — the second rung up California’s reopening ladder — those spaces could once again be open at limited capacity, provided health officials sign off.

While California allows limited indoor dining for counties in the red tier, local health officers have the power to keep more stringent rules in place, if they think doing so is warranted.

During a briefing Wednesday, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer did not specify how, or whether, the county-specific rules might ultimately differ, as health officials are still discussing that with the Board of Supervisors and representatives from relevant business sectors.

