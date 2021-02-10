Amid scarce vaccine supply, both doses available at L.A. city sites, while county locations focus on 2nd shot

Officials this week are clarifying that while massive Los Angeles County coronavirus vaccine sites are prioritizing getting people second doses, first shots are still being administered at city locations, including Dodger Stadium.

This week, the county received 218,000 doses of the vaccine, but 55% were expected to go out to those getting their second shot amid scarce supplies.

Seven super sites run by the county, including Cal State Northridge and the Forum in Inglewood, are focused on those second shots this week, officials had previously announced.

Residents who qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, whether it’s the first or second dose, can still make an appointment at a city-run site.

Though officials say appointments may still be up for grabs at sites run by the city this week, many report having difficulty getting an appointment through the city’s online booking portal, carbonhealth.com.

David Ortiz, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department said there are 11,000 vaccine doses available at Dodger Stadium Wednesday, but that appointments were 98% booked.

“Persistence is the key here, keep trying,” Ortiz said. “As dosages come in and we get them, we make them available for appointments.”

More than 1 million doses of the vaccine have already been administered in Los Angeles County, officials said.

As of Tuesday, 3,353 new coronavirus cases were reported by the county, bringing the total to 1,145,239 since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, 227 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 18,360. A total of 4,079 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, officials said.

NOTE: COVID-19 #Vaccination openings *currently* exist today (Feb 9) at the #DodgerStadium site ONLY for eligible #HealthCare workers -or- those 65+ to receive EITHER their first OR second dose of #vaccine! See info below and visit this website now:



🔗https://t.co/6AmF9LS64I https://t.co/o6iUm55t0H — #LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) February 9, 2021

Please see below – starting tomorrow, the county’s supersites will shift focus from first doses to second doses as the vaccine supply in Los Angeles remains extremely limited. https://t.co/hGSoKdonLL — City of Los Angeles (@LACity) February 8, 2021