While L.A.’s coronavirus numbers improve, county reaches ‘terrible milestone’ of more than 20,000 deaths

Los Angeles County has surpassed 20,000 deaths from COVID-19, the public health department announced Tuesday, even as daily coronavirus case counts are tumbling.

An additional 157 deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 20,057. The United States passed 500,000 deaths Monday.

“Today, we’ve approached the terrible milestone of 20,000 deaths,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday during a Board of Supervisors meeting. “This is a reminder to all of us that there are collective actions that we must continue to make. They make a difference, and they save lives.”

The county also reported 2,091 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,183,378.

