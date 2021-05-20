While L.A.’s Pride Parade will be held virtually for 2nd time, some events will be in-person

L.A.’s Pride Parade is off the table for a second year, but the organization behind it announced some in-person events that will bring the celebration to more parts of the city, including a special night at Dodger Stadium and an outdoor movie screening at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Earlier this month, organizers said there wasn’t enough time to plan the massive parade, which typically is held each June during LGBTQ Pride Month in West Hollywood. Instead, virtual events were to be offered.

Now, falling coronavirus cases in Los Angeles and across California have led to wider reopenings. Once it became apparent that L.A.’s cultural life could begin to safely come back, Pride organizers got to work planning more manageable events, said Noah Gonzalez, board vice president of Christopher Street West, the nonprofit organization that produces L.A. Pride.

“We didn’t know a month ago that we were gonna be able to do this,” Gonzalez said. “We know our community is so desperate to get together and be with one another, and we’re excited that we get to bring this opportunity to them.”

