Student-athletes at Whittier College are reeling after the school announced that it is dropping its NCAA Division III football, golf, and men’s lacrosse programs after the current seasons.

School administrators made the decision following a three-year review and announced the move just before Thanksgiving.

Approximately 120 student-athletes and a dozen coaches are impacted.

“This was a difficult decision, backed by the Board of Trustees, that aims to direct investment to the things that make Whittier College exceptional,” Whittier College said in a statement.

The private college says football, golf, and lacrosse are more expensive to sustain than other sports, and also expressed concern about increasing awareness of brain trauma caused by contact sports.

“I just wished they treated us a little better,” Daniel Franklin, a Whittier College football player, told KTLA. “Everyone came here to put their blood, sweat and tears in, and this is what the school does to us? I really think our administration, our president should look at this and see what they did.”

The school plans to reinvest resources in other varsity sports and student programs.