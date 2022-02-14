Whittier man charged with arson after brush fire destroys homes

A Whittier man was charged Monday with setting a fire that destroyed two homes and severely damaged four others last week.

Kevin Whitlock, 54, faces six counts of arson of an inhabited structure or property and one count each of arson of property of another and arson of a structure or forest, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Authorities said Friday that they arrested a suspect who was found with burns in a canyon area off Banyan Rim Drive in Whittier.

The blaze, dubbed the Sycamore Fire, burned about four acres last Thursday as 15 to 20 mph winds fanned the flames up a hill.

Whitlock allegedly started the fire above a small trail in a brush area below the rim of several houses on two streets, the DA’s office said.

Parts of six houses were ultimately burned, while two were destroyed. Another home suffered fire damage to the backyard.

“This fire could have had fatal consequences and even though it didn’t, there was tremendous loss for several families due to the unnecessary actions of one individual,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release. “My office will offer services to all of the victims affected by this blaze.”

Whitlock’s arraignment was scheduled for Monday but will continue Tuesday at the L.A. County Superior Court in Downey.

The case remains under investigation by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.