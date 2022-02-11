Whittier resident arrested on suspicion of arson after brush fire destroys homes

An arrest was made Friday in connection to the Sycamore Fire that destroyed two homes in Whittier a day earlier.

Detectives arrested a suspect who was found with burns in the canyon in the area of Banyan Rim Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

He was arrested on suspicion of arson.

The man was described only as a Whittier resident in his early 50’s.

The flames burned about four acres in Whittier on Thursday, destroying two homes and damaging at least one other.

The vegetation fire came amid hot and dry conditions in much of Southern California.

There were 15-20 mph winds in the area at the time the fire was burning, according to L.A. County Fire Department spokesperson Henry Narvaez.

“The fire was fueled by the dry vegetation behind the homes but it was fanned by the winds,” Narvaez told KTLA. “The winds managed to get the flames into one of the homes.”

He said eight homes were saved by the fire crews.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau Arson Explosives Detail is investigating the fire.

Check back for updates to this developing story.