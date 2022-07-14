Orchard’s BBQ and Grill in Whittier was struck by burglars for the third time in 10 months on Thursday, the owner said.

And this restaurant isn’t alone; the thieves’ tactics were also used at another nearby restaurant, according to the Whittier Police Department.

To make matters worse, beyond the petty cash that was stolen, the thieves left a trail of destruction, and the damage will cost more to replace than the amount they stole, the owner added.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 14, 2022.