Whittier street closed to allow businesses to expand outdoors for physical distancing at ‘Greenleaf Promenade’

A stretch of a street in Whittier was closed to vehicle traffic Friday, allowing eateries to expand outdoors and make room for physical distancing amid the pandemic.

City officials said the temporary “Greenleaf Promenade” is meant to help local businesses that suffered economic hardship due to the coronavirus closures and have had to limit their capacity to adhere to public safety guidelines when they reopened.

“Because of the loss of capacity for the restaurant business owners, what this is was an idea to give them more space to utilize and maximize, or get that capacity back, and also to allow outdoor dining,” said Frank Medina of the Whittier Uptown Association.

The pedestrian-friendly promenade along Greenleaf Avenue extends from Wardman Avenue to Hadley Street, with cross traffic allowed on Philadelphia Street and Bailey Street.

On Saturday, residents were seen enjoying eating outdoors as they were served by waiters in face coverings.

All restaurants and bars that participate still have to follow strict state and local safety guidelines, officials said.

Roy Landeros, who owns Costa restaurant, said they’ve set up sanitation stations and sneeze guards, and employees are required to wear masks or face shields. The restaurant is also sanitizing stations and restrooms every hour.

Genaro Ruiz of Cutting Edge Salon said the monthslong closure has been tough.

“So we’re finally opening, people are starting to come and this will bring in more people,” Ruiz said. “We need the money. We were closed a long time.”

The city said it waived the usual encroachment and sidewalk permit fees to help the local businesses expand.

Participating locations can operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m, and the closure for the promenade is set to continue until October 25.