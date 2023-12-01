The name of the 2024 Tournament of Roses grand marshal will be announced a little later Friday morning, but officials have given us a clue about the person’s identity.

“The Grand Marshal is one award away from the coveted E.G.O.T. status, having won three of the four prestigious awards,” the Tournament of Roses stated in a news release earlier this week.

The grand marshal will take part in the 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda and participate in the 110th Rose Bowl pre-game by tossing the coin on Monday, Jan. 1.

The 2024 Rose Parade is themed “Celebrating a World of Music.”

The name of the grand marshal will be revealed at 9 a.m. on the front lawn of the Tournament House in Pasadena.