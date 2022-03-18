Whole Foods Market opened a store with “just walk out” technology in Sherman Oaks this week.

The store, on 12905 Riverside Drive, is only the second of two Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. that opened this year featuring the new technology from Amazon.

The shopping tech automatically detects when products are taken from or returned to shelves and keeps track of them in a virtual cart. It then charges the shoppers’ Amazon accounts.

When entering the store, shoppers can either scan the store code with their Whole Foods Market or Amazon apps, hover their palm over the Amazon One device, or insert a credit or debit card linked to their Amazon accounts.

They can then leave with the same method they used for entry. They’ll later get a digital receipt and their Amazon account will be charged.

Amazon Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market will have access to different benefits, including discounts on select popular products and an additional 10% off of in-store sale items.

Shoppers who want to visit the store but not use the new technology can just enter through the gate that says “Pay at Register” and then use self-checkout.

Customers at the Sherman Oaks location can expect the same products they usually see at other Whole Foods stores.

The location will feature a juice bar, a seafood counter, a full-service butcher, a prepared foods section and a bakery.