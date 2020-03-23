Wholesale grocer in Vernon opens to the public in response to coronavirus crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wholesale grocer in Vernon is selling goods to the public in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Nature’s Produce, which sells produce and dairy to restaurants and other businesses, began offering curbside service by appointment on March 20.

Members of the public can call in an order in advance, and a few hours later, the groceries will be available for pick up outside their warehouse, located at 3305 Bandini Blvd., every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The company also offers dry and canned goods, paper goods and cleaning solutions.

To place an order, call 323-235-4343, and for a list of products available, visit Nature's Produce's website.

