Whose house? ‘Rams House’ to temporarily replace iconic Hollywood sign

Crews were working to transform the Hollywood sign to say “Rams House” on Feb. 14, 2022, following the L.A. team’s Super Bowl victory. (KTLA)

The Hollywood sign will look a little different this week following the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

A temporary installation will transform the iconic sign to read “Rams House,” Mayor Eric Garcetti announced after the game. It will be displayed Monday through Wednesday.

“What a day in Los Angeles — the Rams are Super Bowl Champions,” Garcetti said in a statement. “This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can’t wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver.”

Officials said they are taking steps to “mitigate any potential impact” on the surrounding neighborhood and park spaces. The installation does not include any lighting features.

