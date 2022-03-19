It’s been there since at least the 1930s.

And every year a group of people hike up to re-chalk it, to make sure it is still visible to Glendale residents and visitors alike.

The big H in the hills above Glendale represents Herbert Hoover High School Tornado pride.

Edgar Stepanyan, a history teacher at Hoover, has led the group down a fire route, steep hill and rough terrain to the giant H since 2012, when he took over as the Associated Student Body advisor at the high school.

The person who previously maintained the H told Stepanyan the letter had been there since the 30s (the school opened in 1929).

Stepanyan, a Glendale native, noticed the big letter in the hills while growing up.

He later attended Hoover and soon found out the meaning behind the H.

Flash forward a few years, degrees from Cal State Northridge and a stint at the local middle school, and Stepanyan now ensures that the H shines bright over the city.

Edgar Stepanyan and his son are shown in 2021 photo provided by Stepanyan.

“I take the senior class each year, along with 25 bags of chalk,” Stepanyan said. Other staff and alumni join in on the fun sometimes, and Stepanyan’s 4-year-old son recently joined the team, too.

Stepanyan, known as Dr. Step to his students, said the group usually visits the H right before graduation, once rainy season is over and the H starts to fade.

He indicated that both he and the students are proud of making the H brighter.

“When the H is faded, it doesn’t make our school look good,” Stepanyan said. “ I know the students are proud when we chalk it. It’s a sense of pride looking at that H and seeing how good it looks and that we work hard to maintain it.”

Rival Glendale High School has a bush shaped like a G near the Broadway campus, and Burbank High School has a concrete B.

And while it’s been suggested that they make the H a more permanent fixture encased in concrete, Stepanyan said there’s something special about their chalky letter.

“It’s such a tradition and it’s such a bonding experience for the seniors, too. It’s sweet for them to enjoy the experience, and it’s a fun hike and a great workout.”

So how does the H get chalked?

Once the team reaches the fire route, which has gotten a bit more complicated the last few years — the city needs to give them access— there’s a five minute hike before they make their way down the mountain holding on to a rope.

“It’s a tad bit dangerous, and kids are terrified when they get up there, but then they have a good time,” Stepanyan said.

The chalking team is seen in a 2021 photo provided by Edgar Stepanyan.

For Jessica Voskanian, a senior at Hoover and the ASB president, chalking the H has represented conquering her fears.

The 18-year-old first went on the trip during her freshman year. Voskanian is scared of heights, and when she made it to the H, she was terrified.

“But when you’re up there you’re up there, there’s no going back,” Voskanian said. “You get over your initial fear and just slide down the mountain.”

Voskanian added that she just had to stop thinking about it and remembered she was surrounded by confident people.

Voskanian also grew up in Glendale and said she found out what the H stood for when she was in middle school.

“I always wondered what it was, and now I’m the one chalking the H and being a part of something that I know other kids will be looking up and and wondering about,” she said.

She said that feeling of exhilaration had her going back every year, that plus the FOMO (fear of missing out).

“I didn’t want to miss out, or stop the tradition,” Voskanian said.

Voskanian said she wants to continue to be a part of the tradition if she stays local for college, but going up during her senior year will be a “bittersweet feeling.”

“Something so simple as chalking a letter on a mountain means so much not just for the people who go there, but for the community that surrounds it,” she said.