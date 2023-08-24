Investigators scour the scene of a mass shooting in Trabuco Canyon on Aug. 24, 2023, a day after the massacre. (KTLA)

The estranged wife of a retired Ventura police sergeant is among the six people wounded when he open fire at a popular biker bar in Trabuco Canyon Wednesday night.

Three people were killed, while the gunman, John Snowling, was also fatally shot.

Many questions remain unanswered about the shooting that may have stemmed from a domestic dispute, and authorities are expected to release more information during a 3 p.m. news conference Thursday.

The ordeal unfolded around 7:05 p.m. at Cook’s Corner, located at 19152 Santiago Canyon Road in Trabuco Canyon.

Witnesses described a chaotic and bloody scene as gunfire erupted both inside and outside the bar.

Several responding deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were confronted by the suspect, who was armed with a long rifle and possible other weapons.

Former Ventura police Sgt. John Snowling is seen at the Pacific View Mall. (Getty Images)

Snowling was eventually killed, though authorities have not released many details on how he died.

The gunman worked for the Ventura Police Department for 28 years before retiring in 2014.

Public records show he lived in Camarillo but had recently moved to Ohio.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Snowling went to the bar to target his estranged wife, Marie Snowling.

She is recovering at UCI Medical Center after being shot in the jaw, the newspaper reported.

Other injured victims were taken to different hospitals in the county.

The investigation into the mass shooting continued the following morning, as detectives scoured the scene looking for clues and witnesses.