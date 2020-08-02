Wildfire burns at least 160 acres near Castaic Lake; no structures threatened

The Castaic Fire burns near Lake Castaic on Aug. 1, 2020. (Angeles National Forest via Twitter)

A wildfire burned 160 acres near Castaic Lake Saturday evening and remained 0% contained, according to federal forest officials.

Angeles National Forest tweeted about the brush fire just before 5 p.m., posting a photo of the lake with plumes of smoke emerging from the mountainous terrain around it.

“The fire is 15 acres with a moderate rate of spread,” officials tweeted about a half hour earlier. “We have sent an augmented full brush response.”

At 5:30 p.m., forest officials said no structures were being threatened by the blaze.

No evacuations have been ordered and no injuries reported as of 5:30 p.m.

Local fire officials tweeted photos of the wildfire, showing flames running along hillsides near the shoreline of the lake. Fire helicopters made water drops as the blaze tore through the dry terrain.

Dry, warm weather has worsened fire conditions with temperatures in the area of the fire around 95 degrees, with 13 mph winds and gusts up to 19 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

About 120 miles southeast, across the Angeles National Forest, the Apple Fire burned through more than 6 square miles in the Cherry Valley area and sent at least 1,000 people fleeing from their homes.

Check back for updates to this developing story.