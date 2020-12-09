Wildfire danger eases in SoCal as winds ease, cooling arrives

Firefighters set a backfire to protect homes and try to contain the Blue Ridge Fire on October 27, 2020 in Chino Hills, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Wildfire danger eased in Southern California on Wednesday as warm and dry Santa Ana winds faded and developing onshore flow was expected to spread cooling inland.

Firefighters stopped brushfires in Los Angeles and Ventura counties late Tuesday after a day of strong gusts that triggered power cuts to thousands of Southern California utility customers to prevent ignition of wildfires by sparks from electrical lines.

The warming offshore flow pushed Tuesday’s high temperatures well above normal into the 80s (26.6 Celsius) in many areas.

The Los Angeles forecast office said no rain of any significance is expected for the next 16 days.

Light rain is expected in Northern California during the weekend. The San Francisco Bay Area weather office said, however, that the rain will occur gradually and no threat to burn scars is expected.