A brush fire burns in the Lebec area on July 31, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

A wildfire erupted overnight in the Lebec area of Kern County, prompting officials to order mandatory evacuations for some residents.

The fire was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, west of the 5 Freeway at the Lebec Road exit, Kern County Fire Department Capt. Freeborn confirmed.

The Haberkern Fire had burned between 30 and 50 acres as of 5 a.m. Tuesday with no containment.

A mandatory evacuation order was put in place for residents along Ridge Route Road which “begins near Lebec Service Road, West along Ridge Route Road and including the address 2855 Ridge Route Road,” the Fire Department tweeted.

Evacuation orders were lifted later Tuesday morning once crews managed to gain 20% containment on the blaze, according to an update from the Fire Department.

“Firefighters worked through the night and forward progress has been stopped,” the Fire Department tweeted. The acreage of the fire was also updated to 35 acres.

An evacuation center had been opened at Frazier Mountain High School.

There have been no reports of injuries and no structures appeared to have been damaged or destroyed in the incident.