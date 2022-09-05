A wildfire erupted in the San Bernardino National Forest Monday, prompting the evacuation of homes and other structures just a short distance from Big Bear Lake.

The Radford Fire was estimated to be 200 acres in size with no containment as of 7:15 p.m., officials with the San Bernardino National Forest tweeted.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order from Glass Road to South Fork River Road. Caltrans closed SR-38 in both directions from Mill Creek Road to Lakewood Rd.

140 firefighting personnel were battling the blaze, which was burning in thick brush and timber.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.