Caltrans has announced that some lanes and ramps on the 101 Freeway in Ventura County will be closed starting Thursday night.

The work is for the construction of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing at Liberty Canyon Road in Agoura Hills. The wildlife crossing will be the largest of its kind in the nation and is set to cost approximately $88 million, according to Caltrans.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday night, the Liberty Canyon Road northbound on-ramp and one northbound lane will be closed, followed by a second northbound lane being closed at 8 p.m. By 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, three northbound lanes will be closed, leaving just one lane open for traffic. All lanes except for the entrance lane will be opened by 5 a.m. on Friday.

The closures will affect the southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway as well, with the Liberty Canyon Road off-ramp being closed at 7 p.m. Thursday night and reopening at 6 a.m. Friday morning. One southbound lane will be closed at 8 p.m. and a second lane will be closed at 10 p.m. At 11 p.m., three of the southbound lanes will be closed, which leaves one lane open for traffic. All lanes will be reopened at 5 a.m. on Friday morning, except for the exit lane.

For Friday evening into Saturday morning, the same lanes on the same spans will be closed, but ramps will reopen by 8 a.m. on Saturday rather than 5 a.m., and at least one lane is expected to remain closed until 8 a.m.

Caltrans warns drivers that times and locations are subject to change, and that current highway closures can be viewed by visiting www.QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or downloading the QuickMap app.

Caltrans will also post updates to their District 7 Twitter page.

For more information on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, visit their website.