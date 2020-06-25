Breaking News
Mountain lion captured after hiding in crawl space of Monrovia home

Wildlife officials captured a mountain lion Thursday morning that was hiding in the crawl space of a Monrovia home.

The big cat was initially spotted near the intersection of West Colorado Boulevard and Monterey Avenue.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed agents looking into the crawl space of a nearby home about 7:15 a.m.

Officials eventually pulled the mountain lion, which had apparently been tranquilized, out from under the home shortly before 8 a.m.

The mountain lion was then loaded into a truck and driven out of the neighborhood.

The home was located about a block away from Monrovia High School.

The animal’s capture comes after a series of mountain lion sightings in the area over the past few days.

