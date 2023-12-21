A powerful storm is dropping buckets of rain on the Southland this week, but will we have a wet Christmas, too?

Millions will be traveling to see family and friends for the holiday weekend, so weather conditions can play a huge role.

KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo says those who can wait until this weekend to make their journey will be in luck.

Dry skies and partly cloudy conditions are forecast for the Los Angeles area Saturday, with sunny skies arriving on Christmas Eve.

“Speaking of luck, we’re going to have some perfect luck for Santa,” Henry said. “Kids don’t have to worry about it. It’ll be dry, it’ll be beautiful, it’ll be perfect flight weather on Sunday night into Monday.”

The nice weather will even extend into early next week.

Henry is keeping his eye on a system that could bring a chance of rain later in the week.