Will Smith will be barred from attending any Oscars events for the next 10 years after the actor slapped Chris Rock during this year’s awards ceremony, multiple outlets reported.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the decision in an open letter Friday.

“The board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” the letter reads, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Smith went up on stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. He then returned to his seat and angrily shouted “get my wife’s name out your F—ing mouth.”

Moments later, Smith went on to win the best actor award for his role in “King Richard.”

The slap, which happened on live television, sent shock waves throughout the country and unleashed a flurry of online debate and criticism.

Rock declined to file charges against Smith when asked by police.

Smith apologized for the incident and resigned from the motion picture academy last week, saying he would accept any further punishment from the organization.

In the letter, the organization’s President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson also thanked Rock for “maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.”

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year’ however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” the letter reads.

