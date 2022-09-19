A man from Willowbrook pleaded guilty to federal charges for robbing several banks in the Los Angeles area while out on supervised release for previous bank robbery convictions.

Rickey Lewis, 53, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery in connection to a six-day crime spree that happened in January 2019.

Lewis admitted to committing three robberies from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28, 2019, according to the United States Department of Justice.

He robbed two JPMorgan Chase bank branches in Gardena and an International City Bank branch in Long Beach during the spree. He also admitted to trying to rob a Bank of America branch in Downey.

During those robberies, Lewis threatened to shoot the bank employees, although it was “not apparent” that he was carrying a gun, the DOJ said.

Despite covering his fingers with clear tape, investigators recovered a partial print at one of the crime scenes that matched Lewis’ palm print.

Lewis was already known to law enforcement, as he was on supervised release at the time for a string of robberies across the L.A. area more than a decade prior.

In 2006, he was convicted of six bank robberies committed in South L.A. and Inglewood, the DOJ said.

His 2019 bank robbery spree netted him only $4,035 in cash. It’s unclear how much he’s stolen throughout his career.

He is due back in court in January 2023 and could face as much as 20 years in prison for each charge.