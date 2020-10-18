Willowbrook reels as shootings kill 3, including man shot by deputy, in less than 24 hours

The community of Willowbrook on Saturday was grappling with the aftermath of back-to-back deadly shootings: one involving the deputy shooting of a Black man on Friday afternoon, and the other involving two teenage boys found shot to death after a car crash the night before.

As Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives investigated the shootings, tensions ran high among many area residents who struggled to cope with the anxiety over the burst of violent crime in their neighborhood southeast of downtown.

Throughout the day Saturday, dozens of people gathered at a curbside memorial of candles and rap music across the street from usually placid Mona Park and a neighborhood fence where Fred Williams III, 25, was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after a brief chase.

Among them was Sandy Hendrix, 57, a neighbor who had known Williams since he was a young boy.

Loved ones of a man shot by an L.A. County sheriff’s deputy speak at a rally in Willowbrook on Oct. 18, 2020. They identified the man as Fred Williams. (Onscene.tv)